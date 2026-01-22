Crews respond to wildfire breakout on private land near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire that broke out on private land near Strawberry Reservoir Thursday afternoon. The cause is under investigation.

State resources are already on scene for the Beaver Canyon Fire, the size of the fire is not confirmed at this time.

It is also not confirmed how close the fire is to Strawberry Reservoir, and it is not confirmed if any structures are nearby and threatened at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.