New Wildcat Fire burning in 'challenging' terrain in Fishlake National Forest

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — The new Wildcat Fire burning in Beaver County may prove to be a challenge to battle, if the storms expected to bring heavy downpours to much of Utah don't do the trick first.

Utah Fire Info reports the wildfire burning in Fishlake National Forest was estimated to be at 10 acres as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters are facing "challenging, inaccessible terrain" in battling the flames, according to fire officials.

Smoke may be visible from both Interstate 15 and Interstate 70, but officials want the public to know they are aware of the wildfire, and there is no reason to report it to authorities.

Heavy rains accompanying a strong storm system that began moving through Utah on Thursday afternoon may provide help in putting out the wildfire.