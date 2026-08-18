Evacuation orders lifted for residents near Widemouth 2 Fire

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — As the massive Widemouth 2 Fire in central Utah nears full containment, all residents previously ordered to evacuate their homes are being allowed to return.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office announced the news on Monday. All areas that were still in "Go" status are downgraded to "Set," which means they should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice if the need arises.

As of Monday, the fire was 128,000 acres and 84% contained.

Crews are still working on flood mitigation, and the sheriff's office said all other advisory statuses are still in effect.

In addition, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced that the Old Highway 4 in Clear Creek Canyon is back open.

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