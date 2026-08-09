Fillmore residents show support for firefighters after deadly helicopter crash

FILLMORE, Utah — In the air in Fillmore, you can see the smoke, but along Canyon Road, you can see the support from residents who are making sure those fighting the flames know they are not alone.

Neighbors have placed handmade signs outside of their homes thanking firefighters and others working on the fire.

"We watch people drive up, firemen, and everybody that's involved in the fire, we watch them drive up and down all day and it's a constant reminder of how many people are up there," said Karilyn Shields.

The signs took an even deeper meaning after a helicopter fighting the Widemouth 2 Fire crashed Friday morning. Officials recovered the bodies of the two crew members on board Saturday afternoon.

"I can only imagine what their families are going through," said Fillmore resident Joe Tarbet.

"I have friends that put out fires in California years ago, flew the planes in, and it's a tough job," said Larry Gehre.

As the community honors the fallen, Tarbet says he and his neighbors are preparing for what Mother Nature may do next by working to fill sandbags, while also compiling something for the families of those on board the helicopter.

"It will all be compilation just telling the families 'thank you' and that we're thinking about them and praying about them," Tarbet said.

"It's very apparent that they really are risking their lives, and it's early mornings and late nights, and what a huge sacrifice it is," Shields added.