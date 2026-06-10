Evacuations underway as fire burns near Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A new fire near Ensign Peak in downtown Salt Lake City has forced evacuations as homes are currently threatened, according to fire officials.

Watch live below as fire burns north of downtown Salt Lake City:

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the Sandhurst 2 Fire is currently estimated at 30 acres and is burning above Victory Road.

Flames and smoke could be seen creeping closer to homes in the area as firefighters doused the flames with water. It's not known how many people have been evacuated from the neighborhood.

Video below shows fire burning near Ensign Peak:

Ensign fire second angle

A Red Flag Warning was issued for Salt Lake City earlier Wednesday, as wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour combined with low humidity have created critical fire conditions.

Tankers drop fire retardant on Sandhurst 2 Fire in video below:

Tanker drop 2

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