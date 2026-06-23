Homes were saved, but residents still face devastating losses in Iron Fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Hundreds of Eureka residents remain displaced two days after being evacuated due to the raging Iron Fire that has consumed over 25,000 acres. But others with property in other areas of the east Tintic Mountains have also devastatingly felt the fire’s wrath.

The Iron Fire has put the Eureka community on edge, forcing many into some tough decisions in a matter of minutes.

"We’ve been in this situation before where we’ve almost had to evacuate, but we haven’t,” said Anitra Cornish.

Over the weekend, Cornish’s mind raced as she watched the flames descend upon her town.

“Anticipation, nervousness… what are we going to do?" she asked. "Where are we going to go? We started grabbing the pictures off the walls, grabbing the important pictures. Made sure we had our medicine…”

Cornish's dog, Joey, came along, but she had to leave other pets behind. After having stayed with family in Taylorsville for the past two days, her nerves have turned to anxiety.

“It’s very stressful, frustrating… just wanting to go home," she said.

Wildfire evacuees from Eureka — some separated from pets — wait for chance to return home:

Wildfire evacuees from Eureka — some separated from pets — wait for chance to return home

While officials have shared that no homes in Eureka have been damaged, others with property in the Broad Canyon area of Utah County say they weren’t so lucky.

“It’s like a spaceship flew over and beamed it up! It’s gone…," shared Alan Stauffer.

Stauffer bought a 3-acre parcel in the area back in the 1970s and said ever since, it was his family's home away from home, a place they visited every week as a getaway for camping and hunting.

"We’ve gotten some really nice elk out there and deer,” he said, adding that his grandson was scouting for a hunt this past weekend.

Stauffer returned to his property on Sunday to find two trailers and their happy place reduced to rubble.

“I feel really sick in the stomach," he said Monday. "I didn’t have any insurance, and now, I don’t know if I can start over or not.”

Despite the devastation, Stauffer said he can't thank firefighters and first responders enough for saving their main Eureka home and town. Everyone is grateful for those who put their lives on the fire line, and want others to be warned of how quickly everything can change.

“Just be prepared," said Cornish. "I would get stuff ready now, because you never know.”