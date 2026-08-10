Hometown identifies helicopter pilot killed in Widemouth 2 Fire crash

FILLMORE, Utah — One of the pilots killed in a helicopter crash while battling the Widemouth 2 Fire in central Utah has been identified by officials in his California hometown.

The Porterville Fire Department said Miles Elliott was the pilot of the Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter that crashed Friday in Richfield. Elliott and another unidentified pilot on board were killed in the incident.

Both pilots were under contract by the U.S. Forest Service and employees of Helicopter Transport Services.

According to a social media post by the fire department, Elliott is survived by his fiancée and son.

"Miles represented the very best of Porterville. He was a devoted father, pilot, entrepreneur, photographer, mentor, and an incredibly gifted person who used his talents to serve others and give back to the community he called home," wrote Porterville Mayor Greg Meister.

Convoy of first responders transports fallen helicopter crew members:

Procession arrives and first responders salute bodies of firefighting helicopter pilots

Elliott served on the town's Little League board, the mayor added, "giving his time and talents back to the community he loved." He also introduced young people to flying through the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles Flights Program.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family Elliott leaves behind, and flags will be lowered at all official Porterville facilities in honor of Elliott.

"Miles will be remembered not simply for what he accomplished, but for the people whose lives he touched," the post stated. "His service to others, love for his family, and commitment to his community leave a legacy that will not be forgotten."