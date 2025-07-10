Human caused fire in central Utah burns 300 acres with no containment

SCIPIO, Utah — Firefighters in central Utah are continuing to work on getting a new fire under control. The Gap Fire, which is burning just south of Scipio, has burned 300 acres as of Thursday.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire that was discovered Wednesday is believed to be human-caused.

Firefighters haven't been able to get any containment on the fire. However, both federal and volunteer resources have been utilized to fight it. Air resources have also been called in for the fight.

