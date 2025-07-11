Nerves frayed as Forsyth Fire grows slightly, flames seen on southern Utah mountaintop

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Weeks after the Forsyth Fire destroyed over a dozen homes and forced the evacuation of entire communities in the Pine Valley area, residents are once again on edge after the wildfire made an ominous appearance atop Pine Mountain on Thursday evening.

Social media was abuzz as nervous users shared photos and videos of the fire as it appeared to climb up the mountain, sending a plume of smoke over southern Utah, and worrying those who believed the blaze was headed their way.

Video below shows Forsyth Fire burning atop Pine Mountain:

Forsyth Fire appears near top of Pine Mountain

However, officials are assuring residents that the prep work fire crews have done on the Forsyth Fire, which grew to 15,363 acres overnight, is working.

"Hey everyone, we know there has been a lot of talk online about the fire yesterday. It sure gave a good show. Here is the good news... they've been waiting for this and have been prepping for just this to happen," the Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 2 said Friday.

As of 10:15 a.m., the fire is 58 percent contained.

While many believed the fire crested Pine Mountain, it only got to the rim and did not cross over.

"Some of you may say it did crest it, and even post pictures that you can see it crested, but the eyes in the sky are telling us differently, as well as the IR imaging they take around midnight," the management team added, saying they will continue testing on Friday.

Hot, dry winds coming from the west will add to weather concerns as the fire gets pushed into Pine Valley, causing the fire to push up the mountains once again, igniting tall, dry trees and providing similar scenes to those that frightened residents on Thursday.

FOX 13 News Forsyth Fire seen on Pine Mountain from St. George on Thursday, July 11, 2025

"...you will definitely see these flare-ups across the ridge," officials said, "and the flames reach high in the air.

"So all these changes and things that could look so frightening to so many are not unexpected from the teams fighting this fire. They have worked hard to prep for these contingencies."

The Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team added that while it may feel as if the Forsyth Fire is endlessly burning, they shared that fires of similar size also took a prolonged amount of time to be fully extinguished.

During its burn, the lightning-caused Forsyth Fire burned 13 homes before crews were able to contain the flames enough to allow residents to return to their houses in the area.