Hunters urged to check for closures after group intrudes on active wildfire site

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah's hunting season gets underway, wildlife officials are reminding hunters to check wildfire closures before heading into the mountains after hunters entered a restricted area on the Black Canyon Fire this weekend.

Officials with the Manti-La Sal National Forest said hunters ventured into an area that had been closed because of firefighting operations. Firefighting aircraft were grounded because of the intrusion, while crews went in to locate the hunters and bring them out.

The incident happened as Utah's archery hunting season got underway and wildfire restrictions remain in place across parts of the state.

“Hunters need to be ethical, they need to be responsible, and I think that includes adhering to restrictions that are in place,” said Faith Heaton Jolley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Heaton Jolley said officials understand that hunters are eager to get into the field, and some have waited years to draw permits for certain hunting units.

“It is disappointing, it is discouraging, but for a lot of these units, there are other access points that they can utilize,” she said.

DWR is urging hunters to do their research before leaving for the field, including knowing the boundaries of their hunting unit and checking with the land-management agency for current wildfire closures and public access restrictions.

Fire closures can change as wildfire conditions change, making it important for hunters to check for the latest information before heading out.

The Black Canyon Fire closure is currently in effect through at least September 10.

Hunters can check current closure information through the appropriate land-management agency and the Forest Service.

DWR also has a wildfire information page at wildlife.utah.gov, where hunters can find information about affected hunting units and available relief options. The agency also recognizes that some hunters have permits they have waited years to obtain.

“That’s something we’re mindful of, especially these hunters who have once-in-a-lifetime permits,” Heaton Jolley said.

For hunting units heavily affected by wildfire closures, DWR may offer alternative options or other relief. The agency continues to assess conditions as the wildfire season develops.

Wildfire can create challenges for Utah's elk and mule deer, but the long-term impact isn't necessarily all negative.

“Wildfires can have both positive and negative effects on populations,” said Jen Doherty, managing director of mission operations for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Doherty explained how a fire can be critical to the future health of wildlife habitat.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation plans to invest $3 million over the next three years in wildfire restoration efforts, including projects in Utah where fires have had significant impact on migrating mule deer and elk herds.

The organization says that work can include repairing damaged fencing and replacing it with wildlife-friendly fencing, restoring water developments, and supporting aspen regeneration.

The goal is to help damaged landscapes recover and continue providing healthy habitat for Utah's migrating wildlife.

For hunters heading into the field, wildlife officials say the immediate priority is knowing where they can legally go, checking for changing closures, and respecting restricted areas so firefighters can safely do their jobs.