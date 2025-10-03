Man charged after originally denying sparking Deer Creek Fire that burned 17K+ acres

LA SAL, Utah — A man who originally denied sparking the Deer Creek Fire that burned over 17,000 acres in southeastern Utah over the summer has been charged.

Scott Carrier was charged with Reckless Burning, Abandoning a Fire, Causing a Catastrophe and Violation of a Fire Restriction Order, all misdemeanor offenses.

Dangerous winds fueled the wildfire that burned near La Sal in mid-July, destroying over a dozen structures and forcing a widespread evacuation and road closures. Overall, 17,724 acres were burned and 300 people had to be evacuated.

Even as the wildfire burned, officials declared that it had been human-caused.

According to the indictment filed against Carrier, two men who made the initial 911 call about the fire on July 10 told a sheriff's office deputy that they had been working on a rooftop when they saw smoke coming from outside Carrier's home.

As the evacuations were underway, Carrier's partner told a Utah Highway Patrol trooper that she believed the fire had started on their property. When police went to investigate at the home, an officer saw Carrier "spraying a large pile of dirt that was still smoking."

When questioned that day, both Carrier and his partner claimed to have been at Medicine Lake and alleged that someone had shown them a photo of the fire, prompting them to return to their home. Carrier's partner denied any responsibility for the fire and stated that they were "not burning scraps or barbecuing."

Two days later, Carrier asked to return to his property to retrieve tools from his house. While there, he showed the sheriff's office deputy sagebrush piles that he claimed to have burned in the winter. However, the deputy noted that the burned material in the piles appeared to be fresh.

Carrier expressed "regret and responsibility" for the fire starting on his property, according to the indictment, but continued to claim he was uncertain of its cause, and speculated that lightning or arson may have started the wildfire.

With Carrier and his partner having left the property to travel to another home in the Salt Lake City area, an investigator was able to confirm evidence showing a recent fire in the sagebrush piles that Carrier claimed to have burned in the winter. A piece of paper towel that was burnt around the edges was also found.

"There were also many piles of silica sand, not native to the area, dumped in piles around the burn pile," the indictment states, and two small ignition points were found on the east side of the property that had been watered.

A warrant was issued to search Carrier's property, where authorities found a lighter inside a trailer, and a roll of paper towels that matched the one found near the burn piles. Lighter fluid and a gas can with fuel inside were also discovered.

The State Fire Investigators' report claims a fire was started by Carrier on his property and left abandoned or unattended, and that the flames from the burn pile escaped, causing the larger wildfire.