New wildfire breaks out in Utah County, evacuations ordered in Hobble Creek Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Evacuations have been ordered after a new wildfire was started in Utah County on Thursday.

The Cherry Fire in Hobble Creek Canyon is currently 150 acres and growing

An evacuation notice has been issued for residents in the Right Fork of Hobble Creek up to the Springville Crossing.

Crews from Mapleton Fire, State Fire and Utah County Fire Department are on at the fire location.

People are being told to stay out of the area of the fire to keep roadways clear for emergency vehicles.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.