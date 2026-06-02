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Snowfield Fire burns near I-15 in Washington County

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Hurricane Valley Fire &amp; Rescue
The Snowfield Fire burns near I-15 in Washington County on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
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PINTURA, Utah — A new wildfire start in southern Utah is affecting traffic along Interstate 15 in Washington County.

Watch live below as Snowfield Fire burns along I-15 in southern Utah:

As of 1:15 p.m., the Snowfield Fire has burned an estimated 15-20 acres near Pintura, according to fire officials. Multiple crews and resources have responded to the scene.

No structures are currently threatened by the wildfire, and no evacuations have been ordered.

Due to the fire burning near I-15, the southbound right lane and shoulder of the highway have been blocked at mile marker 34.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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