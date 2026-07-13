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Wildfire breaks out on burn scar of 2020 Turkey Farm Fire near St. George

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Utah Wildfire Info
The Turkey Farm Road Fire pictured in 2020
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WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire started on the burn scar of a fire that burned thousands of acres six years ago in Washington County.

Utah Fire Info said the new Turkey Farm Fire is estimated at five acres, burning just north of the St. George city limits. They said it's on the burn scar of the 12,000-acre Turkey Farm Road Fire.

The 2020 wildfire was sparked by fireworks, and three teenagers were charged with using fireworks in violation of a fire restriction order, reckless burning, obstruction of justice, and providing false or misleading information.

File Photo: Turkey Farm Road Fire

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Officials said the firefighters battling the new wildfire "have high confidence they can get around it quickly."

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