City lawnmower sparks Spanish Fork wildfire that threatened homes

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A new wildfire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Spanish Fork and threatened some homes at one point.

Officials said a city worker was mowing tall grass along River Bottoms Road when the lawnmower made a spark, which caused the fire. It then started spreading uphill toward nearby houses.

Less than a year ago, another grass fire was sparked by a Salt Lake City public worker with a lawnmower. The fire spread to a nearby apartment building and destroyed dozens of units.

Millcreek fire started by worker mowing city land; 24 apartments destroyed

The fire started around 2:45 p.m. but was contained within about 25 minutes, city officials said.

It was kept to just under two acres, and there were no structures damaged and no injuries.

River Bottoms Road remains closed at 1400 East.

Jeremy Tombs | FOX 13

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