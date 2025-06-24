5-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons commits to BYU

FOLSON, Calif. — It's not July 4th, but fireworks were going off on the BYU campus early Tuesday after 5-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons announced his commitment to play for the Cougars.

Lyons made his announcement live on The Pat McAfee Show.

"For the next 3-4 years, I will be going to Brigham Young University," Lyons said. "Go Cougs!"

Lyons is the fifth-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026 and 19th-ranked player overall, according to 247 Sports. The Folsom (Calif.) High School quarterback is one of the biggest recruits to ever commit to BYU, having already thrown for over 6,500 yards and 84 touchdowns during his high school career, with one season remaining.

Before making his BYU commitment, Lyons had received dozens of offers from some of the biggest teams in college football, including Oregon, Alabama, Florida and Ohio State.

Lyons reportedly plans on serving a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before heading to campus in 2027 at the earliest.