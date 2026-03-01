Aiden Hezarkhani, Ariath Piol score goals to lead Real Salt Lake to 2-1 victory over Sounders

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Teenager Aiden Hezarkhani scored his first career goal, Ariath Piol scored early in the second half and Real Salt Lake continued to dominate the Sounders at home with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake (1-1-0) improves to 14-1-4 when the Sounders (1-1-0) visit America First Field. Seattle hasn’t won in Sandy since winning a U.S. Open Cup match in 2016.

Hezarkhani staked Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute, scoring with assists from defender Juan Manuel Sanabria — in his league debut — and Luca Moisa. Hezarkhani, 18, played 57 minutes in two appearances last season.

Can’t hit it much sweeter than that 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/5OghBRcNA6 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 1, 2026

Piol made it 2-0 two minutes into the second half with assists from 18-year-old Zavier Gozo and defender Philip Quinton. Piol had a goal and two assists in 24 appearances as a rookie last season. Quinton’s assist was his first in 50 career appearances. Gozo’s assist was his first this season and fourth in 29 career appearances.

Seattle cut its deficit to a goal when Cristian Roldan took a pass from Albert Rusnák and found the net in the 62nd minute.

Might have missed this one if you weren't back in your seats pic.twitter.com/ZtuFBDvGZH — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 1, 2026

That was it for the Sounders in their first match since learning Jordan Morris would miss 4-to-6 weeks with a quad injury he suffered eight minutes into a season-opening 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in Seattle.

Rafael Cabral saved eight shots for Real Salt Lake as the 35-year-old begins his second season in the league.

Andrew Thomas finished with two saves for the Sounders as mainstay Stefan Frei moves into a backup role.

Up next

Seattle: At St. Louis City on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake: At Atlanta United on Saturday.