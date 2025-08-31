Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bryson Barnes scores two TDs as Utah State beats UTEP 28-16 in season opener

UTEP Utah St Football
Eli Lucero/AP
Utah State cornerback Noah Flores, top, intercepts a pass intended for UTEP wide receiver Kenny Odom in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
UTEP Utah St Football
Posted
and last updated

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bryson Barnes scored two touchdowns and Utah State beat UTEP 28-16 on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall earned his first win with the Aggies after leaving New Mexico.

Barnes finished 18 of 27 with 229 yards passing and a touchdown. He added 29 yards on the ground and a rushing score.

UTEP Utah St Football
Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Miles Davis broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and Broc Lane added a 52-yard touchdown reception from Barnes before halftime to put the Aggies ahead 20-10 at the half. Tanner Rinker kicked two field goals, and Barnes scored on a 12-yard keeper in the third.

Davis had 88 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 attempts.

UTEP cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter on Asthen Emory’s 2-yard touchdown run, but the Miners failed on the 2-point try and never got closer.

UTEP's defense had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, holding the Aggies to five punts in a row at one point.

