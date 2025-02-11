BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe to retire after 20 years

PROVO, Utah — After two decades leading the BYU athletics program, Tom Holmoe announced he will retire as the school's Director of Athletics at the end of the current 2024-25 season.

Holmoe's resignation will come just over 20 years after he took the job in March 2005.

Under Holmoe's guidance, BYU won four national championships along with 133 conference regular season and postseason titles.

A former defensive back for the Cougars football team from 1978-82, Holmoe played seven seasons in the NFL and won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. He went on to work as a graduate assistant under LaVell Edwards before leaving to coach at Stanford.

Holmoe returned to the BYU athletic department in 2002 as associate athletic director before taking the top job three years later.