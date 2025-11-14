BYU basketball player Kennard Davis arrested on suspicion of DUI

PROVO, Utah — BYU basketball player Kennard Davis was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a Thursday morning accident in Provo, according to the Provo Police Department.

Davis, 20, was involved in an accident at the intersection of 900 W. Center Street at 11:45 a.m., with Provo officers finding cause to place the Cougars junior under arrest for suspected DUI.

After being taken into custody, Davis was transported to the Provo Police Station and cited with DUI charges. He was later released and received medical treatment for minor injuries.

A junior from St. Louis, Davis is in his first season at BYU after playing the last two seasons at Southern Illinois University. Davis started the first two games for the 7th ranked Cougars, but was not on the BYU roster in the team's 85-68 win over Delaware on Tuesday.

Davis's current status is BYU is not known. The school shared a statement saying, “We are aware of the allegations and looking into the situation.”

BYU is set to face third-ranked UConn on Saturday in Boston.