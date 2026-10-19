BYU fans react to historic win over Notre Dame: 'Best day of my life'

PROVO, Utah — No. 8 Brigham Young University beat then-No. 2 Notre Dame in a thrilling 28-24 victory at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night.

For fans, it was a moment in history that they got to experience in real time, and one they will never forget.

Grace Lawrence caught up with fans on the field after the crowd stormed it to find out what they had to say about the historic win for BYU.

WATCH: Fans react after Cougars beat the Fighting Irish

BYU fans react to historic win over Notre Dame

With the win, BYU moved up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, its highest ranking since its 1984 national championship season. Since 1996, the Cougars hadn't been higher than No. 4 in a poll or in the top five.

BYU went into their game against Notre Dame as a 10.5-point underdog and came away with the win to start the season 6-0 for a third straight year.

The Cougars hit the road Saturday to take on UCF at 1:30 p.m.

To view the full AP Top 25 poll, click HERE.