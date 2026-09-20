LJ Martin erupts for 176 yards, 3 TDs as No. 11 BYU storms past Colorado State 41-23

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — LJ Martin rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, including a 56-yard run on the second play of the game, and No. 11 BYU beat Colorado State 41-23 on Saturday night to move to 3-0 for a fourth straight season.

The Cougars now have 20 seasons where they've started 3-0, with six under coach Kalani Sitake.

Martin had 173 of his yards rushing in the first half. The reigning Big 12 offensive player of the year carried the ball once in the second half with BYU up big.

Martin and the BYU offense had to wait an extra 37 minutes to get started after a thunderstorm pushed back the kickoff time. The Cougars finished with 559 total yards.

Bear Bachmeier had 227 yards passing and an interception. Freshman receiver Legend Glasker caught five passes for 131 yards and had a rushing TD.

The Rams (2-1) took their first loss under coach Jim Mora, who was brought in after turning around the program at UConn.

Colorado State was down to its third-string QB in the fourth quarter after injuries to starter Hauss Hejny and backup K'saan Farrar.

Hejny threw for 80 yards and a score before being banged up late in the first quarter. Farrar had 70 yards and an interception but was helped up off the turf and went into the medical tent early in the fourth quarter. Darius Curry took over for the rest of the game and threw a late TD.

Apology from Colorado State

Colorado State issued an apology to BYU for derogatory chants from the student section. BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"Mocking anyone's faith has no place at CSU," the school said in a statement. "It runs counter to our community's values and to who we are. BYU's players, coaches and fans deserved better. We are addressing this with our students."

The takeaway

BYU: The Cougars won their first true road game of a season for the ninth straight time under Sitake.

Colorado State: The Rams have dropped 28 straight games to ranked teams. Their last win over a ranked team was in 2002 over No. 7 Colorado.

Up next

BYU: At TCU on Oct. 3.

Colorado State: At UTSA next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here.