BYU fails to make College Football Playoff field following Big 12 title game loss

PROVO, Utah — As expected, BYU just missed out on making the field for this year's College Football Playoff, coming up short due to a disappointing loss in this weekend's Big 12 Championship Game.

The Cougars were labeled the "second team out" during the Playoff reveal Sunday, just behind Notre Dame, who was surprisingly left out by the committee.

Heading into Saturday's conference title game against Texas Tech, BYU was aware that it would like have to win the rematch against the Red Raiders to earn a playoff spot. Instead, the Cougars were blown out, falling 34-7 and finishing the regular season at 11-2.

Despite failing to make the playoffs, BYU will play in the postseason with a likely Alamo Bowl invitation to face USC. The bowl game in San Antonio is a familiar location for the Cougars, who defeated Colorado in the same game last season.