BYU falls as Alabama sets record for 3-pointers in March Madness game

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Brigham Young forward Richie Saunders (15) pulls down a rebound against Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half of a Sweet 16 round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
NEWARK, N.J. — Led by Mark Sears, Alabama broke the 35-year-old record for 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game Thursday night, making 25 in a 113-88 victory over BYU in an East Region semifinal.

Sears finished 10 for 16 from 3 to help the Crimson Tide knock Loyola Marymount's high-octane 1990 team out of the top spot. Sears fell one short of the individual record set by Loyola Marymount's Jeff Fryer in a memorable 149-115 second-round win over Michigan.

Alabama also broke a week-old record for 3-point attempts in March Madness with 51. Texas Tech shot 46 last week in a first-round win over UNC-Wilmington.

Aden Holloway made six from behind the arc and Alabama shot 49%. The 25 makes were also the most for the Crimson Tide in any game in program history.

Alabama only took 15 shots from inside the arc, and made 10 of those.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

