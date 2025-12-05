First major snow of the season brings traffic troubles to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The first major snowstorm of the season is hitting Utah and bringing with it some trouble on the roads for drivers. Here's what you should know before hitting the roads today.

The storm system is expected to continue to impact Utah in waves of snow and rain through Sunday morning. Officials say light and moderate snow will be present across far northern Utah for the Friday morning commute.

All mountain routes in the northern half of the state will continue to see road snow during the morning, including over Parleys summit and into Park City.

Another strong wave of moisture will move in late Friday and overnight, with heavy road snow expected across many mountain routes north of I-70.

Currently, due to the snowfall, the Utah Department of Transportation has activated traction laws in both Big & Little Cottonwood Canyons. Travelers going in both directions are required to have the proper equipment.

Here's what UDOT says travelers will need:

Vehicles visiting Big or Little Cottonwood Canyon must have at least 5/32 inch tread depth on their tires. Tires must be M+S or snow tires, depending on the type of vehicle.

AWD/4WD: M + S or M/S tires on all wheels is the minimum requirement. Traction devices such as chains, snow socks, etc. or 3 peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) tires on all wheels are also acceptable and provide the most reliable traction in severe winter conditions.

2WD: 3 peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) tires on all wheels is the minimum requirement. Traction devices such as chains, snow socks, etc. on at least two drive wheels are also acceptable.

Drivers can also sign up for the Cottonwood Canyons sticker program to speed up their travels. The program offers free inspections at tire shops to ensure wheels are ready to handle the slick canyon roads.

A sticker is placed on the windshield to show a vehicle has proper traction devices for traveling in the canyons when the Traction Law is in effect.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period:



I-15, ID border to Bountiful

I-80, Parleys Canyon, and east to the WY border

I-84, Weber Canyon, and eastward

I-70, I-15 Jct to SR-10 Jct over the summits

US-40, I-80 Jct. over Daniels Summit to just west of Duchesne

US-6, US-89 Jct to Price Canyon

US-89, ID border through Logan canyon; over Sardine Summit; US-6 jct through Mt Pleasant area

US-189, Entire Route

US-191, WY border to just north of Vernal; through Indian Canyon

SR-190, Big Cottonwood Canyon

SR-210, Little Cottonwood Canyon

SR-158, Powder Mountain

SR-224, Entire Route

SR-30, Summit area

SR-16, Entire Route

SR-39, Entire Route

SR-35, Entire Route

SR-31, Entire Route

SR-44, Entire Route

SR-43, Entire Route

Before hitting the road

UDOT officials are asking drivers to make sure to check up on their car before hitting the road during the storm.

Experts remind drivers that when temperatures drop, so does your car's battery power. Motorists are advised to check the battery and charging systems ahead of time.

The storm also offers a time for drivers to replace wiper blades or tires. Drivers are expected to have at least 2/32 of an inch of tire tread to remain safe.

Drivers who take advantage of the Cottonwood Canyons sticker program will have their tires checked by professionals.