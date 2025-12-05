Sex offender who commented on Wellington minor stabbed 17 times by her father

WELLINGTON, Utah — A 32-year-old man from Wellington is facing a charge of attempted murder, among others, after he allegedly stabbed another man 17 times after the victim allegedly made comments about the suspect's minor daughter. Thad James Gurule was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, on Monday at around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in Wellington regarding a man covered in blood standing on the porch. Emergency personnel found the victim a short distance away from the dispatch location with multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

The victim, who wasn't identified, was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors say they determined he had been stabbed 17 times. Officers spoke to the victim, who stated that he didn't know the name of his attacker but that he had met him several days earlier at the post office.

Officers determined the suspect to be Gurule and contacted him at his home, where he was arrested. Gurule admitted that he had assaulted the victim because the victim allegedly made comments about Gurule's minor child.

Gurule told detectives that he did an internet search on the victim and discovered that he was a registered sex offender.

Investigators say Gurule then walked over to the victim's apartment, asking him if he wanted to go for a walk for some food. According to detectives, Gurule admitted he intended to assault the victim in "an effort to protect his daughter."

Gurule admitted to officers that he assaulted the victim near 100 East by the Wellington City sheds. However, Gurule denied the stabbing originally but later admitted to throwing the knife away at the scene.

When Gurule's residence was searched, investigators found multiple paraphernalia items, suspected marijuana, and suspected methamphetamine.