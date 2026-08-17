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BYU, Utah ranked in AP Top 25 preseason poll

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AP Photo/Tyler Tate/Matthew Putney
Devon Dampier Bear Bachmeier.png
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SALT LAKE CITY — With just weeks to go until kickoff of the upcoming season, the state of Utah is once again well-represented in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 college football poll.

BYU starts the season tied at No. 14 with USC. The Cougars barely missed last year's College Football Playoff after falling to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game. BYU opens its upcoming season against Utah Tech on Sept. 5.

At No. 21, the Utah Utes return familiar faces in quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin, but will have a new coach to guide them, as Morgan Scalley takes over as head coach after Kyle Whittingham stepped down after last season. Utah will face Idaho on Sept. 3 at Rice-Eccles Stadium to open its season.

1. Ohio State (40)0-016721
2. Oregon (14)0-015972
3. Georgia0-015133
4. Notre Dame (6)0-015104
5. Texas0-014835
6. Indiana (8)0-014406
7. Miami (FL) (1)0-013797
8. Texas A&M0-011318
9. Ole Miss0-011029
10. Oklahoma0-0104710
11. LSU0-098811
12. Texas Tech0-098312
13. Alabama0-090413
14. BYU0-083914
14. USC0-083914
16. Michigan0-071816
17. Washington0-050117
18. Penn State0-048218
19. SMU0-043419
20. Tennessee0-039420
21. Utah0-030421
22. Iowa0-026022
23. Houston0-025223
24. Louisville0-019424
25. Missouri0-011725

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