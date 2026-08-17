BYU, Utah ranked in AP Top 25 preseason poll

SALT LAKE CITY — With just weeks to go until kickoff of the upcoming season, the state of Utah is once again well-represented in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 college football poll.

BYU starts the season tied at No. 14 with USC. The Cougars barely missed last year's College Football Playoff after falling to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game. BYU opens its upcoming season against Utah Tech on Sept. 5.

At No. 21, the Utah Utes return familiar faces in quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin, but will have a new coach to guide them, as Morgan Scalley takes over as head coach after Kyle Whittingham stepped down after last season. Utah will face Idaho on Sept. 3 at Rice-Eccles Stadium to open its season.