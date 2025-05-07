Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cam Rising announces retirement from football after another injury-prone season with Utes

Cam Rising
Steve Marcus / AP Photo
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks across the field after Utah's 47-24 victory over Southern California in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas
Cam Rising
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising, who had a long but injury-ridden career as quarterback for the Utah Utes, announced Wednesday that he is retiring from football.

Rising was on the University of Utah roster for six seasons, although he only saw action in four — and two of those were cut short due to injuries.

In the 2024 season, he injured his hand against Baylor, sat for three games, then injured his leg against Arizona State and sat the rest of the season.

Rising announced Wednesday that he was advised by two orthopedic doctors that he "will never be able to return to playing football" due to the hand injury.

"I'll be obtaining a 3rd medical opinion and will undergo the recommended surgery," he wrote in a social media post. "I will continue to rehab and do all I can to get healthy. In the meantime, I will unfortunately be forced to medically retire from the game I love."

Rising led the Utes to back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022.

According to the school's 2024 football roster, Rising ranks fourth in all-time career passing and total touchdowns for the Utes, as well as fifth all-time in career wins.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere