Cam Rising announces retirement from football after another injury-prone season with Utes

SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising, who had a long but injury-ridden career as quarterback for the Utah Utes, announced Wednesday that he is retiring from football.

Rising was on the University of Utah roster for six seasons, although he only saw action in four — and two of those were cut short due to injuries.

In the 2024 season, he injured his hand against Baylor, sat for three games, then injured his leg against Arizona State and sat the rest of the season.

Rising announced Wednesday that he was advised by two orthopedic doctors that he "will never be able to return to playing football" due to the hand injury.

"I'll be obtaining a 3rd medical opinion and will undergo the recommended surgery," he wrote in a social media post. "I will continue to rehab and do all I can to get healthy. In the meantime, I will unfortunately be forced to medically retire from the game I love."

Rising led the Utes to back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022.

According to the school's 2024 football roster, Rising ranks fourth in all-time career passing and total touchdowns for the Utes, as well as fifth all-time in career wins.