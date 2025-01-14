Watch Now
Cam Rising no longer on Utah football roster, future plans remain unknown

Cam Rising
Steve Marcus / AP Photo
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks across the field after Utah's 47-24 victory over Southern California in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas
Cam Rising
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — Cam Rising may not be done with college football, but if the quarterback does return for yet another collegiate season, it appears more and more likely that it won't be at the University of Utah.

Appearing at a media briefing Tuesday, Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said Rising is no longer on the team's roster, admitting, "that can tell you some things right there."

Whittingham said he has been in contact with Rising, but would leave it up to the player to announce his next move.

"That is really up to Cam to divulge that, when he wants to divulge what his plan is," he said.

Rising's future has been in flux since the Utes finished a disappointing season in which he struggled to stay healthy. Because of his career injuries, the 25-year-old is eligible for an eighth collegiate season.

After leading the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022, Rising has had issues staying healthy and has barely played in the seasons since with an ACL injury and then hand and ankle injuries last season.

With the offseason arrival of new offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico, the Utes appear to be content with Rising's departure, especially with former Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier following his coach to Utah.

