Former New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier announces Utes committment

SALT LAKE CITY — The deeply unsettled quarterback room at the University of Utah was fortified Wednesday as New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier announced his commitment to the Utes.

Dampier's arrival was expected after former Lobos offensive coordinator Jason Beck was hired for the same position at Utah last week.

"Utes let's do it!!" Dampier wrote on social media.

A dual-threat quarterback, Dampier was the centerpiece of the high-powered New Mexico offense that scored nearly 34 points a game. Dampier alone accounted for almost 4,000 yards of total offense last season, his first as the Lobos started.

Utah was in desperate need of a signal-caller due to three quarterbacks entering the recently opened transfer portal and the uncertain future of Cam Rising.

