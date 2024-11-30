Colorado State rallies to wild 42-37 victory over Utah State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Sophomore Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw three of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and ran for the go-ahead score as Colorado State used a run of 29 consecutive points to beat Utah State 42-37 on Friday to close the regular season.

Fowler-Nicolosi went to work for the Rams (8-4, 6-1 Mountain West Conference) after the Aggies (4-8, 3-4) scored two touchdowns in the final 67 seconds of the third quarter to take a 30-13 lead.

Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Vince Brown II and a 22-yarder to Jordan Ross with six minutes remaining to get the Rams within 30-28.

Dominic Morris picked off Barnes four plays later, giving Colorado State the ball on the Aggies' 19-yard line. Fowler-Nicolosi ran it in from 3 yards out and the Rams took a 35-30 lead with 2:32 left to play. Utah State turned the ball over on downs and Fowler-Nicolosi hit Brown for a 26-yard touchdown to cap the Rams' scoring.

Bryson Barnes had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the first quarter to put Utah State in front 13-0.

Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Dane Olson with 19 seconds left to get the Rams within 16-13 at halftime.

Barnes and Otto Tia teamed up for a 14-yard score and Jaiden Francois picked off Fowler-Nicolosi on the next play from scrimmage and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to push the Aggies' advantage to 17.

Fowler-Nicolosi finished with 370 yards on 31-for-46 passing. Olson led the receivers with five receptions for 140 yards.

Barnes threw for 189 yards and rushed for 185 more to lead Utah State.

Colorado State has eight wins in a season for the first time in a decade.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football