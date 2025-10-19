Cougar pride on full display at during BYU-Utah rivalry week

PROVO, Utah — Rivalry week has come to a head between the red vs. royal blue. Earlier this week, FOX 13 News met with BYU fans to talk about what it means to them to show pride during a week like this one.

The "Holy War" between Utah and BYU is airing Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on FOX 13.

For the Cougars, when it comes to showing support, it's all about showing up.

“Our energy can’t be matched by any other school,” said Olivia Allen, president of the Roar of Cougars Club, BYU’s student section.

Anna Metcalf, the assistant athletic director of marketing experience for BYU, agreed.

"For students, when it comes to showing their pride, their biggest thing is they want to show up at the game. They all want to be in the stadium, they want to be loud, they’ll wear their royal blue — that’s how they show their pride,” said Metcalf.

WATCH: Fans camp out the night before BYU vs Utah showdown

Students come out for the "Cougar Walk" hours before the game.

“Our team walks down Cougar Canyon, and they go into the stadium. It’s a great way for the team to see the fans, for the fans to be able to see the team, wish them luck before the game,” said Metcalf.

And they cheer loud and proud in their student section throughout the game.

"Let’s spend our time focusing on 'Y’s Up,' because at the end of the day, we want it to be a positive experience for our students, we want it to be a positive experience for all fans,” said Allen.

Allen is a junior, and her roots for the royal blue go way back.

“I’m a huge BYU fan. I’ve been my whole life; I understand how much this game means,” said Allen.

Fans told FOX13 News that their traditional performances they have throughout their home games are something special.

"The drums, the fire dancers. My team and I get a special part in making sure all of the giant flags in the stadium go up,” said Allen.

They say their student section is unlike any other.

“They want to be loud, they want to make sure they give our team that home field advantage, and so I think that’s where they’re all trying to be here,” said Metcalf.