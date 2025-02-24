Watch Now
Craig Smith fired as University of Utah head basketball coach

Jerry Larson/AP
Utah head coach Craig Smith calls a play to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has fired head basketball coach Craig Smith despite only four games remaining on the team's regular season schedule.

Athletics Director Mark Harlan made the announcement Monday, adding that assistant Josh Eilert will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The Utes are currently 15-12 overall and 7-9 in the Big 12 Conference, with their next game scheduled for Wednesday at Arizona.

Smith was hired by Utah in 2021 after three successful seasons at Utah State where he led the Aggies to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. He failed to find similar success at Utah, only leading the Utes to the NIT Final Four last season.

"I believe a change is needed to get us to where we want to go," said Harlan in a statement. "The time is now to begin that process, and we will surround Coach Eilert, the staff and our student-athletes with support as they continue with their season."

