Faletau Satuala's pick-6 lets No. 11 BYU pull away for 41-27 win over Cyclones and another 8-0 start

AMES, Iowa (AP) — BYU safety Faletau Satuala returned an interception for a touchdown to help 11th-ranked BYU pull away in the fourth quarter, and the Cougars stayed unbeaten with a 41-27 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Bear Bachmeier threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, and Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston each had over 100 yards receiving for BYU.

Iowa State's Rocco Becht threw three interceptions, the last one coming with 1:14 left and allowing BYU to run out the clock.

BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) drove 79 yards in the third quarter to take its first lead, converting two fourth downs before Bachmeier dashed 9 yards up the middle for a touchdown.

After Iowa State (5-3, 2-3) tied it 27-all, BYU looked as if it would go three and out on its ensuing possession. As the Cougars were preparing to down the punt, the ball touched Iowa State’s Eli Green and BYU recovered. Three plays later Bachmeier, under pressure, threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kingston.

It was 41-27 less than a minute later when safety Satuala, who made a game-high 10 tackles, pulled a short pass away from Gabe Burkle and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown.

Bachmeier led the Cougars in rushing with 12 carries for 49 yards. Kingston had seven catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs, and Roberts caught eight balls for 128 yards.

Carson Hansen ran 16 times for 152 yards and two TDs for the Cyclones.

The Takeaway

BYU: Cougars are 8-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time.

Iowa State: Cyclones have lost three games in a row for the first time since 2022.

Up next

Iowa State: hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

BYU: Has an open date before visiting Texas Tech on Nov. 8.