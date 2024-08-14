Fore! Golf coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — This fall, visitors to Rice-Eccles Stadium will trade punts for pars, blitzes for bogeys and extra points for eagles when the turf is replaced by a one-of-a-kind golf experience.

From Sept. 12-14, Stadiumlinks will transform the stadium on the University of Utah campus into a 9-hole golf course, allowing participants to tee off like a safety covering an opposing wide receiver.

Utah360°

Instead of yard lines and end zones, the Rice-Eccles Stadium field will feature different hole locations.

Although it's the first time in Utah, the experience has brought rave reviews in its previous stops at major league locations such as Dodger Stadium, Levi's Stadium in northern California and Citi Field in New York City.

While not exactly a traditional round of golf, duffers will test their skills by striking the ball at different targets and acquiring a score to match against fellow competitors.

Jeff Chiu/AP Troy Gilbert hits a golf ball toward a hole on the field at Levi's Stadium during a Stadiumlinks event in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, June 22, 2019. Stadiumlinks is an event series that transforms football stadiums and baseball parks into golf venues. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Those interested in teeing off at the home of the Utes should download the Utah360° app to get tickets before the general public, or CLICK HERE to join the waitlist on the Stadiumlinks website.