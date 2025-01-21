Former BYU runner shatters American long-distance record

PROVO, Utah — A former BYU long-distance runner said the new American record he set over the weekend still hasn't set in.

"Feels pretty good," said Connor Mantz from his Provo home.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old broke the U.S. half-marathon record in Houston, crossing the finish line at 59 minutes and 17 seconds, shattering the previous record nearly two decades old by 26 seconds.

“That time is fantastic! It’s unheard of. We’re seeing history here in Houston,” shocked race announcers shared during their call.

Less than 24 hours later, Mantz was already out for another run Monday morning with members of the BYU men’s cross country team.

"I just went on a run this morning with my friends and they wanted to hear all about it," he said. "It was great."

Mantz looked back at how his career began, originally wanting to be like his older brother and his dad and training on rural routes in the Cache Valley where he grew up.

"When I was 12 years old I ran the Ogden half-marathon and finished that and was quite happy about that," he remembered.

Mantz thanked his wife, family and friends for all their help throughout his career.

"I’ve been very blessed to be supported by hundreds of people who’ve played very big roles in my life."