From Salt Lake to the Stars and Stripes: Diego Luna’s big year ahead

SANDY, Utah — Diego Luna returns to Real Salt Lake after another standout season in 2025 where he scored nine goals and tallied seven assists. Major League Soccer dubbed Luna the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, recognizing his on-field performance and community advocacy.

The 22‑year‑old California native could represent the United States at the World Cup this summer, but his focus right now is on delivering for RSL in MLS.

“Still being that guy for RSL — scoring goals, getting assists, most goals, most assists on the team at the end of the year. That’s my number one goal,” Luna said. “Creating chances — that’s what I want to do for this team. And then of course, making sure my defensive responsibilities are exactly where they should be, or better. That will give me the opportunity to hopefully get in with the national team and get more opportunities elsewhere.”

Luna has already shown he can shine on the international stage. He scored three goals for the United States in last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup and was named to the tournament’s Best XI.

“The World Cup’s a once‑in‑a‑lifetime opportunity here on home soil,” Luna said. “Of course it’s on my mind, of course it’s a goal I have — but at the end of the day, it’s day‑by‑day. It’s the third day in preseason, and I’m not thinking anything more of it.”

Real Salt Lake’s first competitive test of the 2026 season comes on February 21 on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps.