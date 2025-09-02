Here are college football watch parties for more than 20 not-from-Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a Utah Ute banner on the wall, but on autumn Saturdays, the rear dining room at Legends Pub and Grill is Nebraska Cornhuskers football turf.
“Normally this holds about 125,” explained Bo Green, president of Utahns For Nebraska, “and, if we’re having a good year, we’ll pack it every Saturday.”
“We played Notre Dame in 2001,” he added, “and I think we had over 500 people here.”
Before kickoff, Green leads the Nebraska revelers in a chant of “Go big red!” And he reminds them that there’s a raffle for prizes, including a Jim Beam decanter in the shape of a Cornhusker football and helmet. The money goes to a scholarship fund.
Green and his fellow Nebraska fans have met in the same location – it’s changed names and owners over the decades – since 1999. That’s a couple years after Green moved to Salt Lake City.
“Utah fans and BYU fans have been really good to us,” Green said. “’We’re glad you’re here,’ you know. Very welcoming.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie that goes in. You don’t feel like you’re out of place.”
There’s a lot of camaraderie for a lot of different not-from-Utah NCAA football teams. FOX 13 News found watch parties for more than 20 schools.
Know the game plan
Some of these fans don’t bother meeting when their teams play the Northeast Central South Dakota Tech School of Mines of college football.
Or they may only meet when their schools play rivals. (See the Harvard and Yale listings.)
Some watering holes may not be pouring drinks in time for that morning kickoff, or they may shut off the taps before a West Coast game hears the final whistle.
Double check the plan on these groups’ social media or be in contact with the organizers.
And you need to be 21 years old to enter a bar in Utah. Check whether the meeting place is family friendly before you dress your toddler in a Johnny Manziel jersey to haul him or her to a watch party against a school whose mascot might cause childhood trauma.
(Green says children are allowed in the rear dining room of Legend’s downtown location. There’s signs closer to thee bar specifying you must be 21 to sit there.)
Be in on the play
If you go, order something. A lot of these fan groups receive preferred seating by promising they will spend a certain amount each Saturday.
Or they may collect donations. Utahns For Nebraska auction memorabilia for scholarship fund. Utah Iowa Club raises money for the university’s children’s hospital.
Is your alma mater more of a basketball school? Water polo? Polo? Follow these fan groups all year around to attend other gatherings.
If you don’t see your university here, contact the alumni association. Ask if there’s a chapter or watch party in Utah or for help starting one.
Or go to your opponent’s party. You’ll have lots to talk about.
If we missed your watch party, email news@fox13now.com with the details.
- Arizona: The first watch party will be Sept. 12 at Crossroads Bar & Grill, 5592 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville. Kickoff is 7 p.m. For future parties, follow the Ski Cats Facebook page.
- Arizona State: An alumni event is planned for Oct. 10 – the night before the Sun Devils play Utah in Salt Lake City. Watch parties are planned beginning with the Nov. 1 game. For details go to the Utah Sun Devils Facebook page or email asuutahalumni@gmail.com.
- Auburn: Meeting locations vary. Follow Utah Auburn Alumni Affiliate on Facebook or on Instagram for updates.
- Georgia: Beginning with the Sept. 13 game, watch parties will meet at Poplar Street Pub, 242 S. 200 West in Salt Lake City. Go to @SLCDawgs on Facebook or on Instagram for the complete schedule.
- Harvard: Harvard and Yale alumni gather to watch one game – against each other’s schools. This year’s watch party will be Nov. 22 at Dave and Buster’s, 140 S. Rio Grande in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.
- Iowa: Gracie’s Bar and Grill, 326 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City. For more information, go to the Utah Iowa Club on Facebook.
- Iowa State: One watch party is planned. It’s Oct. 25 against Brigham Young at Bout Time Pub & Grill, 1820 W. Traverse Parkway in Lehi. Monitor www.isualum.org/gamewatch for updates, including the kickoff time.
- Kansas State: Legends Pub & Grill, 10631 Holiday Park Drive in Sandy. For updates, follow Salt Lake City K-Staters on Facebook or the group’s webpage.
- Michigan: Gracie’s Bar and Grill, 326 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City. Go to Michigan’s watch party page for more information.
- Montana: Gracie’s Bar and Grill, 326 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City. For more information, email umgrizfan2@yahoo.com.
- Montana State: Roha Brewing Project, 30 E. Kensington Ave. in Salt Lake City, though the Nov. 22 party against Montana will be with that school’s fans at Gracie’s Bar and Grill. See the Montana listing.
- Nebraska: Legends Pub and Grill Downtown, 677 S. 200 West in Salt Lake City. Follow Utahns for Nebraska on Facebook.
- Northwestern: Watch parties change locations. For the schedule, email nuclubofutah@alum.northwestern.edu and follow Northwestern University Club of Utah on Facebook.
- Ohio State: Legends Pub and Grill Downtown, 677 S. 200 West in Salt Lake City. Follow Utah Buckeyes on Facebook.
- Oklahoma: The Brickyard Bar, 3000 S. Highland Drive in Millcreek.
- Oklahoma State: Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club, 6 N. Rio Grande in Salt Lake City. Read the full watch party schedule on the Salt Lake City alumni chapter Facebook page or sign up for email alerts by clicking here.
- Oregon: Beer Bar, 161 E. 200 South in Salt Lake City. Watch for updates on the Salt Lake City Ducks’ Facebook page.
- Penn State: Gracie’s Bar and Grill, 326 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City. Follow the Penn State Utah chapter online.
- Tennessee: Roha Brewing Project, 30 E. Kensington Ave. in Salt Lake City. Watch for updates on Instagram, @ut_alumni_of_slc.
- Texas: The Brickyard Bar, 3000 S. Highland Drive in Millcreek. Learn more by finding the Salt Lake City chapter on Texasexes.org.
- Texas A&M: Watch parties alternate between Fiddler’s, 1063 E. 2100 South, and Legends Pub and Grill Downtown, 677 S. 200 West, both in Salt Lake City. Know the schedule by following the Texas A&M Club of Utah’s Facebook page and its Instagram.
- Washington State: Watch parties are planned beginning with the Sept. 20 game against Washington. Email wsualumniutah@gmail.com for locations.
- West Virginia: Piper Down, 1492 S. State St. in Salt Lake City. For updates, follow WVU Alumni Utah on Facebook or on Instagram.
- Yale: See the Harvard listing.