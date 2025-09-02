Here are college football watch parties for more than 20 not-from-Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a Utah Ute banner on the wall, but on autumn Saturdays, the rear dining room at Legends Pub and Grill is Nebraska Cornhuskers football turf.

“Normally this holds about 125,” explained Bo Green, president of Utahns For Nebraska, “and, if we’re having a good year, we’ll pack it every Saturday.”

“We played Notre Dame in 2001,” he added, “and I think we had over 500 people here.”

Before kickoff, Green leads the Nebraska revelers in a chant of “Go big red!” And he reminds them that there’s a raffle for prizes, including a Jim Beam decanter in the shape of a Cornhusker football and helmet. The money goes to a scholarship fund.

Green and his fellow Nebraska fans have met in the same location – it’s changed names and owners over the decades – since 1999. That’s a couple years after Green moved to Salt Lake City.

“Utah fans and BYU fans have been really good to us,” Green said. “’We’re glad you’re here,’ you know. Very welcoming.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie that goes in. You don’t feel like you’re out of place.”

There’s a lot of camaraderie for a lot of different not-from-Utah NCAA football teams. FOX 13 News found watch parties for more than 20 schools.

Know the game plan

Some of these fans don’t bother meeting when their teams play the Northeast Central South Dakota Tech School of Mines of college football.

Or they may only meet when their schools play rivals. (See the Harvard and Yale listings.)

Some watering holes may not be pouring drinks in time for that morning kickoff, or they may shut off the taps before a West Coast game hears the final whistle.

Double check the plan on these groups’ social media or be in contact with the organizers.

And you need to be 21 years old to enter a bar in Utah. Check whether the meeting place is family friendly before you dress your toddler in a Johnny Manziel jersey to haul him or her to a watch party against a school whose mascot might cause childhood trauma.

(Green says children are allowed in the rear dining room of Legend’s downtown location. There’s signs closer to thee bar specifying you must be 21 to sit there.)

Be in on the play

If you go, order something. A lot of these fan groups receive preferred seating by promising they will spend a certain amount each Saturday.

Or they may collect donations. Utahns For Nebraska auction memorabilia for scholarship fund. Utah Iowa Club raises money for the university’s children’s hospital.

Is your alma mater more of a basketball school? Water polo? Polo? Follow these fan groups all year around to attend other gatherings.

If you don’t see your university here, contact the alumni association. Ask if there’s a chapter or watch party in Utah or for help starting one.

Or go to your opponent’s party. You’ll have lots to talk about.

If we missed your watch party, email news@fox13now.com with the details.