Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Herriman High rugby team wins national championship

Herriman rugby 2026 champions.jpg
USA Rugby
The Herriman High School rugby team celebrates after winning the 2026 national championship.
Herriman rugby 2026 champions.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ELKHART, Indiana — The national championship trophy of boys' high school rugby is coming home to Utah.

The Herriman High School Mustangs won the final on Saturday, beating St. Ignatius 32-10.

Herriman racked up points with tries from Boston Hales, Macrae Parker, Rhett Parker, Sione Nau, Filisi Filipe and Tylejay Tuia, according to Rugby Xplorer.

Herriman's own mayor congratulated the squad on their big win.

"Congratulations to Herriman Rugby on their NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! This team is always battling for this title and today they are bringing home the trophy again! Congrats to everyone involved with the team! Well done boys!" Mayor Lorin Palmer said in a Facebook post. "I love the rich rugby heritage in our community and it’s fun to see so much success across so many levels and teams."

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere