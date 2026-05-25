Herriman High rugby team wins national championship

ELKHART, Indiana — The national championship trophy of boys' high school rugby is coming home to Utah.

The Herriman High School Mustangs won the final on Saturday, beating St. Ignatius 32-10.

Herriman racked up points with tries from Boston Hales, Macrae Parker, Rhett Parker, Sione Nau, Filisi Filipe and Tylejay Tuia, according to Rugby Xplorer.

Herriman's own mayor congratulated the squad on their big win.

"Congratulations to Herriman Rugby on their NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! This team is always battling for this title and today they are bringing home the trophy again! Congrats to everyone involved with the team! Well done boys!" Mayor Lorin Palmer said in a Facebook post. "I love the rich rugby heritage in our community and it’s fun to see so much success across so many levels and teams."