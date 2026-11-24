PROVO, Utah — BYU has spent much of the season battling through injuries. With the stakes only growing entering the final week of the regular season, head coach Kalani Sitake believes those challenges may have made the Cougars better.

BYU will need some help to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game against Utah, but the Cougars can only control what happens Saturday when Cincinnati comes to town.

"I'm going to focus on what I can control and let's get this team ready," Sitake said. "I've been really proud of the way they played all year long. Resilient group."

The Cougars have been forced to lean on their depth as injuries put several players into starting roles. Now they're getting healthier, and Sitake believes the combination of that added experience and returning veterans has made BYU a more complete team.

"I think we're close to being close to full strength," Sitake said. "I believe that now that we're going through some of that adversity and those injuries, we're a deeper team now with the experience and with guys being put into the starting positions and then getting some veterans back to go."

The timing couldn't be much better.

"I think we'll be the best team that we've been all year long," Sitake said.

A win over Cincinnati would keep BYU's Big 12 Championship hopes alive while giving the Cougars another chance to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

But Sitake isn't looking past the Bearcats.

"Nothing's easy, and so we're not taking anything lightly, especially with Cincinnati coming here," he said.

BYU hosts Cincinnati on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on FOX 13.