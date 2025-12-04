Snow returns to Snowland as central Utah ski area preps for revival

FAIRVIEW, Utah — The excitement has returned as snow is now falling at Snowland Ski Area, the once-popular ski area in central Utah that closed decades ago.

"We’re really excited to resurrect Snowland. It was originally closed back in 1980, and this year we’re gonna pull out the old vintage rope tow, we’re gonna set it up," said Kevin Christensen, Sanpete County Travel and Tourism Director.

This year, local families are up on the Snowland slopes skiing for free.

"This is a community effort; it means a lot to the county, the town of Fairview," added Christensen.

Christensen sits on the board of the Snowland non-profit formed to put to use the beautiful snow that’s beloved by folks in this part of the state.

"[Wasatch Academy] has used Snowland for years as a part of our snowboarding program and environmental science classroom, and we’re excited to help bring it back as a community treasure and have the whole community use it," said Wasatch Academy CFO Paul Applegarth.

With a special use permit through the US Forest Service, Wasatch Academy owns the cabin just off the main road up Fairview Canyon and has gifted that building to the non-profit.

"Here in rural Utah, you’ve gotta rely on each other to survive," added Applegarth. "So we hope this will be just another partnership in rural Utah that will make it better for everyone."

During the inaugural season, it's hoped that people will come and try out Snowland, with organizers promising it will get better as more is offered each year. Now that the snow is falling, they plan to open with a bit of a soft launch in just a couple of weeks.

"The exciting news is that next summer we’re going to install a brand new surface lift, which will greatly increase the capacity for next year, and we just have a lot of exciting plans," explained Christensen.

With an initial capacity of just 40 people a day when they open to the public on Dec. 26, people are encouraged to make reservations on the Snowland website. The area will operate daily through the winter break, and then every Saturday through the end of February.

"Our whole goal of this group is to create affordable skiing for residents here in central Utah," said Christensen, "which is something that is hard to find these days."