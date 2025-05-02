LPGA return to Utah tees up good times for tournament volunteers

IVINS, Utah — How much would you want to get paid to be at everyone's beck and call at a golf course, giving out drinks, holding up the quiet signs, and driving the carts?

"Zero," was Marilyn Taylor's answer, "but you know, it's worth a million dollars to me to be here," she added.

Taylor is one of dozens of unpaid volunteers working the grounds in Ivins at the Black Desert Championship, the first LPGA event in Utah since 1964, when Marilyn was just 15 years old.

Patrick Manning, who built Black Desert Resort and brought pro golf to southern Utah, said the volunteers make the tournament happen.

"They are ready to volunteer for this type of thing, and they're enthusiastic and we're glad to have them here," he said.

So the volunteers must be big golf fans, right?

"No, no. Not a big golfer, but it's cool," said volunteer Cole Jensen. "I have a friend who golfs who's pretty jealous about it."

Others are into the game, and volunteers get free tickets for the days they aren’t working. which might be hardly at all.

"I haven't encountered anything that's hard yet," said Marilyn. "It's fun!"