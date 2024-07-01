Morgan Scalley named Utah football head coach in waiting

SALT LAKE CITY — The future of University of Utah football came into focus with the school announcing that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been named the team's head coach in waiting.

While no time table was released on how long Kyle Whittingham, 64, will remain as head coach in the position he's held since 2005, naming Scalley gives the program a long-term vision as it moves into the Big 12 Conference.

Scalley, 44, is set to begin his ninth season as Utes defensive coordinator, although the former All-America safety for Utah has been on the team's coaching staff for nearly 17 years.

“Morgan Scalley is an exceptional football coach and his naming as the head coach in waiting at the University of Utah is a testament to that,” said Whittingham. “It is a distinction he has earned not only because of his outstanding coaching abilities, but also because of his selfless dedication to the program as well as to the Utah Athletics family. The culture and tradition within Utah Football is a point of pride for our staff, and when the time comes for a transition in the leadership of our program, we know that Morgan will carry on those traditions the Utah Football way.”

A Salt Lake City native, Scalley began his Utah coaching career as an administrative assistant in 2006 before becoming recruiting coordinator in 2009. The former Utes safety transitioned to special teams coordinator in 2015 before becoming the team's defensive coordinator.

“Utah Football and Utah Athletics have always been home to me and my family, and I am honored to receive this distinction,” Scalley said.

Utah is set to open its 2024 season at home vs. Southern Utah on August 29. The Utes will play their first Big 12 Conference game the following week against Baylor.