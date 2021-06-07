Quin Snyder finishes 3rd in NBA Coach of the Year voting

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder finished third in voting for the NBAs Coach of the Year Award.

Snyder finished behind Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who won the award for a second time, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams. Frank Layden remains the only Jazz coach to ever win Coach of the Year honors.

In voting results released Monday, Snyder received 10 first place votes. Under Snyder, the Jazz finished the regular season with a league-best 52-20 record.

After defeating the Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Jazz will face the L.A. Clippers at home Tuesday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.