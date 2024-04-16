Application submitted to begin process of planning new Salt Lake City arena

SALT LAKE CITY — The Smith Entertainment Group has formally submitted an application to Salt Lake City for the downtown reinvestment district, which is the procedure that must take place to both lure a team to Utah and to start things going for a new arena.

As soon as Thursday, the NHL is expected to announce that the Arizona Coyotes will officially relocate to Salt Lake City. While it's expected that the team will play in the Delta Center for a few seasons, Ryan Smith is eager to build a new arena to house both the NHL team and the Utah Jazz.

Tonight, city council members will discuss plans and timelines around the arena plan and decide next steps for the process to revitalize parts of downtown.

The council will also discuss a proposed 0.5% sales taxes increase citywide to see how that money would be used..

"We are excited for any opportunity that could be catalytic and that could allow us to enrich as many Utahns as possible," said Salt Lake City Council Chair Victoria Petro before the meeting. "So as we negotiate, any opportunity that's presented to us has to be something that's going to cause all boats to rise on a tide. We are very against building dams so that the tide cant get to certain utahns and gets to others more fully."

The application by the Smith Entertainment Group is part of the process laid out by a bill that passed the state legislature earlier this year.

Petro added that Tuesday night is just an informational meeting to help inform the public about what's going on, and that the council plans to have a hearing in May with the Smith Entertainment Group with final action proposed on July.