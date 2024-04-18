Golden Eagles dropped puck on Utah's ice hockey passion

SALT LAKE CITY — The NHL's arrival in Salt Lake City has the Beehive State buzzing with excitement, but pro hockey has previously found plenty of ice time in Utah, with a rich history dating back decades.

While some of that history continues in West Valley City with the Utah Grizzlies bringing excitement as part of the ECHL, it was the Salt Lake Golden Eagles that truly dropped the puck back in 1969.

As members of various minor leagues over 25 years, the Golden Eagles first skated before enthusiastic fans for over two decades at the Salt Palace.

"The Golden Eagles were very well supported when the Utah Jazz first moved here in the late seventies, there were nights when the Golden Eagles outdrew the Jazz," said Dave Sutter, a historian of the team.

During the team's existence, the Golden Eagles won five championships, starting with the Adams Cup in the Central Hockey League back in 1975. Two more Adams Cups would follow, along with back-to-back IHL Turner Cups in 1997 and 1988.

It's that Golden Eagles success during hockey's infancy in Utah that showed the sport could be successful in Salt Lake City.

"They created whatever fan base we have, at least gave birth to it, and it's grown since that time," added Sutter.

Now, with the best hockey players in the world set to take the ice in Utah next season, the enthusiasm has only grown, a passion that hasn't gone unnoticed by those who love the sport.

"I know now that people are very excited," said Sutter. "There is a real buzz going around Salt Lake and Utah in general."