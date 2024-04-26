Hit the ice! Utah NHL team looking to hire game day officials

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's new NHL team already has a bunch of forwards, defensemen and goaltenders, but the club just posted a bunch of new positions it's looking to fill before the puck drops this fall.

The NHL posted several Off-Ice Official jobs for people who live in or near Salt Lake City. According to the league, the officials are assigned to work game days at the Delta Center in support roles for both the home and away teams.

Here are the jobs the league is currently looking to fill in Utah:



Game Timekeeper

Penalty Timekeeper

Commercial Coordinator/Penalty Box Attendant

Video Goal Judge

In Arena League Spotter

Official Scorer

Scoring System computer operators

Anyone interested should have "significant hockey knowledge," according to the NHL, and would need to be at the arena two hours before the game and stay until "all game tasks are finalized."

While employees get paid quite as much as the players themselves, the pay is $27 per hour.

Some of the duties of Off-Ice Officials include:



Timing the game from stoppage to stoppage. Resetting the clock when necessary. Monitor proper clock function. Timing of intermissions and of both official and commercial time-outs.



Managing the penalty box area in conjunction with the Penalty Timekeeper. Releasing players at the appropriate time at the expiration of their penalties. Replacing game pucks when they leave the ice surface and/or at other times per League guidelines. Maintaining a backup stopwatch for the game clock. Monitoring the video replay headset for all video reviews and/or coach’s challenge required and/or game clock adjustments.



Illuminating the red light when the Referee signals that a goal has been scored.



Making the official decision on all goals, including the goal scorer and those worthy of receiving an assist. Reporting this information to Off-Ice Official responsible for entering information into the scoring system and to the Public Address Announcer. Reviewing all scoring plays on video to ensure accuracy.

Anyone interested in applying and being part of the hockey action in Utah can CLICK HERE.