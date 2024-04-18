How to buy tickets to Utah's new NHL team

SALT LAKE CITY — The announcement has been made and NHL hockey is officially coming to Utah, so the question now is how can fans score tickets?

Minutes after the NHL approved the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, a note was sent to Utah Jazz email subscribers that included a website from the Smith Entertainment Group offering fans the opportunity to put down a deposit to secure a spot in line to buy season tickets.

The deposit is $100 for each seat.

According to the site, while tickets aren't available yet, the deposit would give buyers the opportunity to purchase them before they go on sale to the general public.

The site said Utah Jazz season ticket holders will be given priority access to NHL season tickets. An email on the site gives information on how to inquire about purchasing club seats or suites.