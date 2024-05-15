New betting favorite leads pack for Utah's new NHL nickname

SALT LAKE CITY — A new name is sitting center ice in the race to become the nickname for Utah's new NHL team.

Nearly a week after the Smith Entertainment Group launched its survey to allow fans a say in the name, one of the 20 nominees has emerged as a favorite of those who like to wager money on these kinds of things.

The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Yeti as the current betting favorite, with the previous favorite, Blizzard, currently lagging far behind on the board.

Sitting at +300, meaning you'd bet $100 to win $300, Yeti ekes out a narrow lead over Outlaws, which is currently at +330. As far as longshots go, Ice is pulling up the rear, not far behind Blast, Freeze, HC (Hockey Club) and Powder.

Below are the nickname odds as of Tuesday:



Yeti +300 Outlaws +330 Mammoth +520 Swarm +610 Venom +790 Squall +880 Glaciers +920 Caribou +1,120 Mountaineers +1,500 Canyons +2,500 Fury +2,500 Hive +2,500 Black Diamonds +3,500 Blizzard +3,500 Frost +3,500 Blast +4,000 Freeze +4,000 HC +4,000 Powder +4,000 Ice +5,500

Fans have until May 22 to pick up to four of their favorite names in the survey. The nickname selection process will continue throughout the upcoming season as the franchise takes the ice as the Utah NHL team during its inaugural year.