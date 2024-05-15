Watch Now
New betting favorite leads pack for Utah's new NHL nickname

Posted at 12:07 PM, May 15, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — A new name is sitting center ice in the race to become the nickname for Utah's new NHL team.

Nearly a week after the Smith Entertainment Group launched its survey to allow fans a say in the name, one of the 20 nominees has emerged as a favorite of those who like to wager money on these kinds of things.

The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Yeti as the current betting favorite, with the previous favorite, Blizzard, currently lagging far behind on the board.

Sitting at +300, meaning you'd bet $100 to win $300, Yeti ekes out a narrow lead over Outlaws, which is currently at +330. As far as longshots go, Ice is pulling up the rear, not far behind Blast, Freeze, HC (Hockey Club) and Powder.

Below are the nickname odds as of Tuesday:

Yeti+300
Outlaws+330
Mammoth+520
Swarm+610
Venom+790
Squall+880
Glaciers+920
Caribou+1,120
Mountaineers+1,500
Canyons+2,500
Fury+2,500
Hive+2,500
Black Diamonds+3,500
Blizzard+3,500
Frost+3,500
Blast+4,000
Freeze+4,000
HC+4,000
Powder+4,000
Ice+5,500

Fans have until May 22 to pick up to four of their favorite names in the survey. The nickname selection process will continue throughout the upcoming season as the franchise takes the ice as the Utah NHL team during its inaugural year.

