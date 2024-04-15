Watch Now
NHL executive committee approves move of Coyotes to Utah, report says

Coyotes Flames Hockey
Jeff McIntosh/AP
Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot (15) celebrates his goal with teammate defenseman Sean Durzi (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Coyotes Flames Hockey
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 15:51:22-04

SALT LAKE CITY — It appears the National Hockey League has moved yet another step closer to relocating the Arizona Coyotes to northern Utah.

READ: Will NHL skate into Rice-Eccles Stadium when team moves to Utah?

On Monday, Sportico reported the NHL's executive committee approved the move, which will now be voted on by the league's Board of Governors, which includes all team owners.

It's expected that the Board will vote to approve the relocation before the end of the week to avoid competing against the Stanley Cup Playoffs which begin Saturday.

The proposed move would have Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo selling the team to the NHL for $1 billion, which in turn would then sell the franchise to Ryan Smith and the Smith Entertainment Group. The franchise, whatever it will be named, will begin play next season at the Delta Center.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong informed the team Friday that the franchise will be moving to Salt Lake City; however, an official announcement has not yet been made.

The NHL's executive board, which has several responsibilities, including vetting potential league owners, is made up of ten current league owners.

